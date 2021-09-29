Stephens Inc. AR Has $17.34 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

HON stock opened at $214.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

