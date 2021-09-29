Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.17% of Lincoln National worth $19,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LNC shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

LNC opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

