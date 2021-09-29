Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

