Keybank National Association OH Has $26.45 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $26,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.53.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

