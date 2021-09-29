Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.01

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as low as $4.92. Lightbridge shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 134,605 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lightbridge by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightbridge by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

