$602.81 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce sales of $602.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $613.00 million and the lowest is $587.10 million. Woodward posted sales of $531.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.18. Woodward has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

