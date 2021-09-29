ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.38. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 12,798 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ClearOne by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ClearOne by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in ClearOne by 36.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ClearOne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.