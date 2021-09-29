ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.38. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 12,798 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.38.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter.
ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)
ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
