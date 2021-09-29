Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.73

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.73 and traded as low as C$64.40. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$64.98, with a volume of 1,386,521 shares changing hands.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$65.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.73. The firm has a market cap of C$38.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,610,633.10.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.