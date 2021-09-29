Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $428.81

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.81 ($5.60) and traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.55). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 63,343 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 424.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 428.98. The stock has a market cap of £473.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Michael Carvill purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

