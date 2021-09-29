Analyzing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) & ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuwellis and ViewRay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00 ViewRay 0 1 4 0 2.80

Nuwellis presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 307.24%. ViewRay has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential downside of 20.90%. Given Nuwellis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than ViewRay.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and ViewRay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 2.97 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.21 ViewRay $57.02 million 20.40 -$107.91 million ($0.73) -9.70

Nuwellis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViewRay. ViewRay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of ViewRay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71% ViewRay -189.42% -76.57% -40.22%

Risk & Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViewRay has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ViewRay beats Nuwellis on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

