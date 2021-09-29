Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.28. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

BOH opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $490,380.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $4,628,243. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

