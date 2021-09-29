Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post $1.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.39. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $443,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $4,628,243. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

