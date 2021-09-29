SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,300,000 after buying an additional 197,459 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 131.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 191,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 108,480 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

