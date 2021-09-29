SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

VLO opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

