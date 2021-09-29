SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 491 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

