TheStreet Upgrades Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) to “C-“

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $26.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dynatronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

