Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $11.06 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.