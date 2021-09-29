Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729,218 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 948,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

