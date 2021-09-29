29,500 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,636,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,267,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 402,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,549,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

