Blair William & Co. IL Sells 20,688 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,688 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $20,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

NYSE GDDY opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

