Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Moelis & Company by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of MC opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.