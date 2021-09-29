Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.