Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

GS opened at $389.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

