CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Etsy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,054,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,033,402 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $212.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

