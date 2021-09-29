Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $479,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

