BlackRock Inc. Has $597.91 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,793,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.75% of Wingstop worth $597,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 14.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Wingstop by 9.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.06.

In other news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.34 and its 200 day moving average is $154.04. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.