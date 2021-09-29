10,100 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $303.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.14. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

