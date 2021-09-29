Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,557,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,715,000 after buying an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,734. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

