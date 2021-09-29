Bard Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 23,004 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.34.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 106.12%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

