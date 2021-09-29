Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CSR stock opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.38.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

