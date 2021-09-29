150,000 Shares in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Acquired by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.30. BK Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

In other BK Technologies news, major shareholder Global Investors Fundamental sold 630,915 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

