Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.39.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $201.12 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.