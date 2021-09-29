Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $42.17 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $42,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,986,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,682.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33,640.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,790.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,587.06.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

