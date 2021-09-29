Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

SQNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at $81,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $86,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQNS opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.80. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

