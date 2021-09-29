Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 74,390 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $44,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.