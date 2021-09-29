Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Savara reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 66,554 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $78,533.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 933,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,357.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $50,207,000. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in Savara by 3.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 5,951,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Savara by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Savara by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 118,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $4,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

