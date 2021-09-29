Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 406.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $572,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $272,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

