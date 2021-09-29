Madison Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Madison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

