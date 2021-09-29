Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after buying an additional 191,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,556,000 after buying an additional 300,152 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $116.55 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

