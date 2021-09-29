Madison Wealth Management Sells 118 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,401 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $158,654,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $148,083,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $210.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

