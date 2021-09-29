HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after acquiring an additional 633,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after buying an additional 621,421 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 110.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,826,000 after buying an additional 499,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

