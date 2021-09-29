Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Brokerages predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will post $780,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,014.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 million to $2.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.94 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $8.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AQB shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 82,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

