Nimiq Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $31.16 million and approximately $724,026.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,402.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.95 or 0.06909844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00347641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.68 or 0.01157207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00109877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00612061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.48 or 0.00564778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00301815 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,999,173,656 coins and its circulating supply is 8,337,673,656 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

