ImageCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $107,468.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 55.6% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $168,891.74 and $107,468.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,606,931 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

