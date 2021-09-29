Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,990 shares of company stock valued at $22,066,858. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

