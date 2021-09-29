HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 12,774 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

