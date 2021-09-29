Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.33. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 92,577 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$50.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

