Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.71

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.71 and traded as high as $17.25. Points International shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 18,815 shares trading hands.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $258.31 million, a PE ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Points International Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

