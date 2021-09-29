Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.91 and traded as high as C$2.93. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 369,427 shares changing hands.

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$851.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.