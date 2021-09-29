Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.79

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $8.30. Neonode shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 68,904 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $107.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of Neonode as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

