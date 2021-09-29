Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.79

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $8.30. Neonode shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 68,904 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $107.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
